Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Lagos Guber: LP’s Rhodes-Vivour says assassins after his life

Politics

The governorship candidate of the Labour Party for the March 18 election Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, has alleged death threats and assassination attempts on his life.

Rhodes-Vivour, better known as GRV, stated this on Sunday when he appeared on Arise Television.

The LP candidate revealed that some gunmen suspected to be political thugs attacked some of his allies in the Epe Local Government Area of the state on Saturday.

He said, “There have been lots of threats. We have gotten a lot of intel about potential assassination attempts on my life. Yes, it happened in Epe.

“We had Honourable Wale Oluwo with us and we also had Honourable Najid of the PDP working with us and they were also shot at in Epe yesterday.”

Rhodes-Vivour, who clocked 40 years on Monday, became popular after the LP won the just concluded presidential election in Lagos State.

Latest

Sports

Haaland in shock £175m move to PSG

0
Paris Saint-Germain are planning a stunning £175m swoop for...
News

Ex-Senate President, Joseph Wayas’ corpse abandoned in London 14 months after his death

0
The remains of late Senator Joseph Wayas, second Republic...
News

17 killed as gunmen terrorize Southern Kaduna again

0
No fewer than 17 people have been killed after...
Politics

Tinubu to meet APC Lawmakers-elect Monday

0
The leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress will...

Newsletter

Don't miss

Sports

Haaland in shock £175m move to PSG

0
Paris Saint-Germain are planning a stunning £175m swoop for...
News

Ex-Senate President, Joseph Wayas’ corpse abandoned in London 14 months after his death

0
The remains of late Senator Joseph Wayas, second Republic...
News

17 killed as gunmen terrorize Southern Kaduna again

0
No fewer than 17 people have been killed after...
Politics

Tinubu to meet APC Lawmakers-elect Monday

0
The leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress will...
Celebrity

Portable to take legal action after bullies hospitalized his sister

0
Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikola, popularly known as Portable,...
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Haaland in shock £175m move to PSG

Emmanuel Offor -
Paris Saint-Germain are planning a stunning £175m swoop for Manchester City striker Erling Haaland. The French champions saw their Champions League dream end this week...
Read more

Ex-Senate President, Joseph Wayas’ corpse abandoned in London 14 months after his death

Emmanuel Offor -
The remains of late Senator Joseph Wayas, second Republic Nigeria’s Senate President (1979-1983) has reportedly been abandoned in a London hospital. Wayas died in December...
Read more

17 killed as gunmen terrorize Southern Kaduna again

Emmanuel Offor -
No fewer than 17 people have been killed after gunmen attacked Ungwar Wakili village in Zango Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State. Sources say...
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

Olisa.tv - All rights reserved.

%d bloggers like this: