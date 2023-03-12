Lagos Guber: LP’s Rhodes-Vivour says assassins after his life

The governorship candidate of the Labour Party for the March 18 election Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, has alleged death threats and assassination attempts on his life.

Rhodes-Vivour, better known as GRV, stated this on Sunday when he appeared on Arise Television.

The LP candidate revealed that some gunmen suspected to be political thugs attacked some of his allies in the Epe Local Government Area of the state on Saturday.

He said, “There have been lots of threats. We have gotten a lot of intel about potential assassination attempts on my life. Yes, it happened in Epe.

“We had Honourable Wale Oluwo with us and we also had Honourable Najid of the PDP working with us and they were also shot at in Epe yesterday.”

Rhodes-Vivour, who clocked 40 years on Monday, became popular after the LP won the just concluded presidential election in Lagos State.

