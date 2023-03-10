LAGOS Guber: APC kicks as Afenifere endorses Rhodes-Vivour

The Lagos chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has described the purported endorsement of Labour Party Governorship candidate in the state, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour by Afenifere Pan Yoruba group, as “dead on arrival” from agent of confusion and retrogression.

Publicity Secretary of APC in the state, Seye Oladejo, made the remarks on Thursday, in reaction to the endorsement of Rhodes-Vivour by the factional leader of Afenifere group, Supo Shonibare.

According to Oladejo, “Our attention has been drawn to a laughable charade called the endorsement of the Labour Party’s Lagos state governorship candidate, Chinedu Rhodes-Vivour by the factional leader of Afenifere, Shonibare.

“We would ordinarily have ignored this non-event but it will be a disservice to the general public if the records are not set straight. The so called endorsement by a group of attention seeking and politically irrelevant group of people is ominous as they have consistently backed the wrong horse out of malice, envy, bitterness and political frustration.

“Our political history is replete with many victims who lost elections as a result of the backing of these people who lack electoral value. The most recent was the LP’s Presidential candidate, Peter Obi, who’s now facing the reality of their valueless support.

“It underscores the group as an agent of confusion and retrogression.

As elders and purported stakeholders in Lagos State, it was difficult to acknowledge the landmark achievements of the incumbent Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu who has performed creditably well across the famed THEMES agenda.

“They sacrificed on the altar of bitter politics his pro-activeness during the scourge of Covid-19, the inauguration of the light blue rail and Imota Rice Mill, massive construction of roads across the state, great investments in education, healthcare, the environment, transportation, entertainment, youth and social development, women empowerment sports, tourism, science and technology. Thankfully, Lagosians who are the ultimate deciders know better.

“Your recommendation of a candidate whose pedigree, antecedent and political experience is shrouded in mystery is dead on arrival.

“Lagosians, will at the polls massively reject a candidate who has been known not to identify with his purported heritage and needed historians to weave together some tales by moonlight to sell him to a people he cannot even speak their language.

“It’s definitely not sufficient, at this time and age, to make the exploits of his progenitors his selling points to administer the fifth largest economy in Africa.

“Lagosians are begging for answers as regards his role during the destructive EndSARS protest and his relationship with IPOB.”

