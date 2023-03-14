Lagos Guber: 9 parties endorse Sanwo-Olu

Alliance of Registered Political Parties (ARPP), a coalition of nine political parties, has endorsed the re-election bid of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, Southwest Nigeria.

The political parties include Young Progressives Party (YPP), Action Democratic Party (ADP), Action Peoples Party (APP), Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), and Allied Peoples Movement (APM).

Others are the National Rescue Movement (NRM), the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), the Social Democratic Party (SDP), and the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP).

Meanwhile, the governorship candidates of five of the political parties also stepped down in support of Sanwo-Olu.

They are Adeyemi Abiola of APP, Adenipebi Mode-Adekunle of ZLP, Funmi Kupoluyi of APM, Ishola Bamidele of ADP, and Ajayi Adebayo of the YPP.

Leader of ARPP, Ajayi Adebayo, while addressing a press conference on Monday, said the decision was reached after a thorough analysis of the performance of Sanwo-Olu.

Adebayo said the group resolved not to sacrifice various landmark achievements of the Sanwo-Olu-led administration on the altar of bitter politicking.

According to him, the coalition which is a group of nine committed and patriotic registered political parties in the state was interested in the good works of the state government.

He said the coalition also desires continuity and realisation of the Lagos dream.

Adebayo said, “We reached this decision sequel to our thorough analysis of all the good works and rapid development in Lagos state.

“We cannot sacrifice the various landmark achievements of the present administration scattered all over the state on the altar of bitter politicking.

“The governor’s consistency as a progressive democrat is worthy of due commendation and continuity. We observed at a close range his energetic campaign through the nooks and crannies of the state.”

He said Sanwo-Olu has delivered on his social contract with the good people of Lagos through the famed THEMES mantra.

Adebayo also said the Lagos governor’s “proactive measures” helped save the country’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said, “It is worthy of note that he literarily saved the country from the scourge of COVID-19 through proactive measures that underscored his responsive and responsible attributes.

“Among others, massive road construction, investments in education, healthcare services, the environment, youth empowerment, tourism, public transportation, housing, science, and technology need to be consolidated during his second term.

“It makes a whole lot of sense for Lagos state to be in tune with Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s presidency at a time like this to achieve our age-long desires and lofty aspirations.

“Lagos state at a time like this is better entrusted in the hands of experienced and patriotic leaders. A vote for Sanwo-Olu will indeed be an endorsement for continuity and for greater development.

“This support is born out of love and desire for a greater Lagos state which Sanwo-Olu has set the pace and deserves to drive to fruition.”

