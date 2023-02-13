Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Lagos Govt shuts Chrisland School over Whitney Adeniran’s death

News

The Lagos State government has ordered the closure of Chrisland School in Opebi, Ikeja, after the death of a student, Whitney Adeniran.

The State Commissioner for Education, Folasade Adefisayo on Sunday said the school would remain shut pending the outcome of a full inquiry.

Adefisayo commiserated with the family and friends of the deceased and prayed for the repose of her soul.

She however, called for calm, assuring that “no effort will be spared in investigating the incident”.

The father of the late 12-year-old called for an investigation into her death in a statement circulated on social media.

Michael Adeniran said she neither had any health condition nor was she sick when the school bus picked her up for inter-house sports activities last Thursday.

Latest

Politics

I no longer believe in Buhari’s leadership – El-Rufai

0
The Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai has again come...
Lifestyle

Gov Diri loses father

0
Pa Abraham Diri, the father of the Bayelsa State...
News

Governors raise alarm over CBN-induced recession

0
The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) has warned that the...
Politics

Allow old, now naira notes coexist for 12 months –Tinubu tells CBN

0
The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC),...

Newsletter

Don't miss

Politics

I no longer believe in Buhari’s leadership – El-Rufai

0
The Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai has again come...
Lifestyle

Gov Diri loses father

0
Pa Abraham Diri, the father of the Bayelsa State...
News

Governors raise alarm over CBN-induced recession

0
The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) has warned that the...
Politics

Allow old, now naira notes coexist for 12 months –Tinubu tells CBN

0
The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC),...
News

Kano Govt shuts Supermarket for rejecting old Naira notes

0
The Kano State Consumer Protection Council has closed down...
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

I no longer believe in Buhari’s leadership – El-Rufai

Emmanuel Offor -
The Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai has again come hard on the presidency, saying he no longer believes in the leadership of President Muhammadu...
Read more

Gov Diri loses father

Emmanuel Offor -
Pa Abraham Diri, the father of the Bayelsa State governor, Senator Douye Diri, is dead. Sources close to the government house in Yenogoa said the...
Read more

Governors raise alarm over CBN-induced recession

Emmanuel Offor -
The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) has warned that the continuous scarcity of the N200, N500 and N1,000 new notes may lead to economic recession...
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

Olisa.tv - All rights reserved.

%d bloggers like this: