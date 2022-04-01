Lagos Govt grants two-week free access as tolling resumes at Lekki-Ikoyi link bridge

The Lekki Concession Company (LCC) has announced the return of tolling operations at the Lekki-Ikoyi link bridge toll plaza in Lagos, on April 1, 2022.

The company, in a statement signed by Yomi Omomuwasan, its managing director, said toll payments will not commence until April 16.

Omomuwasan said LCC made the decision to resume operations after months of engagement with key stakeholders within Eti-Osa /Lekki-Epe area.

“LCC has been a worthy part of the Eti-Osa/ Lekki-Epe ecosystem and has served the community relentlessly and to the best of its ability over the years,” the statement reads.

“We are encouraged by the response and the cooperation received from the vast majority of residents and stakeholders who appreciate the value we bring to bear on their daily movement and continue to register for (or update ) their toll accounts in readiness for the commencement of cashless toll collection.

“All the points made at the engagements are well taken. Whilst LCC is aware of the concerns expressed by some stakeholders regarding the return to tolling, it is common knowledge that the government cannot, on its own, meet all the infrastructural needs of the ever-growing population.

“Given that the funding for the project was secured by the initial private sector sponsors and contracts were signed with various local and international financial institutions, in the spirit of respecting the sanctity of contracts, the Lagos State Government continues to meet these obligations when it bought over the shares of LCC, thereby taking over both the assets and liabilities.”

Omomuwasan also said LCC has deployed new and more efficient technology at the Lekki-Ikoyi link bridge toll plaza.

According to him, the first two weeks will be completely toll-free in order to test run the new system and ensure a seamless interface with road users.

The toll plaza was shut down after hoodlums hijacked the #EndSARS protests in October 2020.

The LCC had announced that operations would commence at the toll plaza by April 1 but residents opposed the move.

