Lagos Govt asks Ojodu students to stay home till January

The Lagos State government has asked the students of the Babs Fafunwa Millennium Senior Grammar School, Ojodu to stay at home until school resumption in January 2022.

The Assistant Director of Public Affairs at the State Ministry of Education, Ganiu Lawal, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday.

According to the statement, Governor Babjide Sanwo-Olu is sympathising with the parents who lost their children in the incident that occurred on Tuesday.

“He understands that this is a difficult time for them, praying that the Lord will comfort them,” it said. “He empathises with the parents and guardians of other students in the state health facilities, assuring them of the best medical attention.”

The government confirmed that two students died on the spot while 12 others comprising seven girls and five boys sustained varying degrees of injuries.

Noting that it would be responsible for the medical expenses of all the students, the government also confirmed that some students who had slight injuries have been discharged.

The Commissioner for Education in Lagos, Mrs Folasade Adefisayo, who visited the school on behalf of the governor, described the incident as quite unfortunate and devastating.

She also visited the medical centres where the students were being treated in company with other officials of the state government.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...