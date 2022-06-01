Lagos deploys more boats as Okada ban begins today

The Government of Lagos State has deployed boats across the fresh ban imposed on operations of commercial motorcycles, popularly called Okada, in six Local Governments and nine local council development areas of the State takes effect today June 1, 2022.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu announced the ban at a meeting with the Commissioner of Police, Area Commanders, and Divisional Police Officers at the State House in Alausa on May 18, 2022.

Effective from June 1, 2022, Governor Sanwo-Olu directed security operatives to enforce the proscription order across the councils: Eti-Osa, Ikeja, Surulere, Lagos Island, Lagos Mainland, and Apapa.

As the enforcement begins today, the Lagos Ferry Services said it has deployed more boats and increased daily operational trips at terminals and jetties located within areas in the state where activities of commercial motorcyclists have been banned.

The Head, Public Affairs, LAGFERRY, Akeem Odusina, said this in a statement made available to newsmen on Tuesday.

According to the statement, the terminal and jetties include the Badore terminal, Badore; Ipakodo terminal, Ikorodu; Five Cowries terminal, Ikoyi; CMS/Victoria Island terminal; Liverpool terminal, Apapa, and Ilaje Bariga terminal, Bariga.

In the statement, Odusina said, “travelling by water is 100 per cent traffic-free and there are first-mile and last-mile buses available at the terminal/jetty parks to take passengers to their final destination.”

He assured the commuting public of a safe, fast, reliable, and convenient experience on the waterways, and added that the terminals have secured ample car park spaces.

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Government has said there is no need for any anxiety over the planned enforcement of the Okada ban.

The Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotosho, in a statement, disclosed that measures have been put in place to forestall any disturbance, adding that the ban will be enforced without any compromise.

“There is no need for any anxiety over the enforcement of the ban, which has been hailed by the majority of Lagosians as a reinforcement of the Lagos Traffic Law 2012 (amended in 2018),” the statement read in part.

