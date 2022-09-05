Lagos commissioner quits 24 hours after building collapse

The Lagos State Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Idris Salako, has resigned.

His resignation comes barely 24 hours after a seven-storey building caved in, killing at least five persons with fears that more bodies will be recovered from the site.

This was confirmed in a statement on Monday by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso.

The Information Commissioner said Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, accepted Salako’s resignation.

Omotoso explained that the governor’s acceptance of Dr. Salako’s resignation is a prelude to the restructuring of the ministry and its agencies.

“The Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, has accepted the resignation of the Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Idris Salako,” the statement read.

Sanwo-Olu also thanked the commissioner for “his services to the State and wishes him success in his future endeavours.”

The governor equally warned all players in the sector to respect the law or face the consequences of any indiscretion, no matter who the perpetrators are.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...