Lagos Boat Mishap: Death toll hits 15

Thirteen more dead bodies have been recovered from the Ojo area of Lagos state where a W-19 passenger fibre boat capsized, bringing the death toll to 15.

16 people were on board the boat on Saturday before tragedy struck, killing two persons earlier, emergency officials said.

While two bodies were immediately recovered, two more bodies were later retrieved last night in rescue operations.

“The recovery operation of the missing victims of an ill-fated boat sailing from Mile 2 to Ibeshe has led to the recovery of a total of 11 more bodies today,” NEMA spokesperson, Ibrahim Farinloye, said via a statement on Sunday.

“Late yesterday night, two more bodies were recovered in addition to the two earlier recovered in the morning. With this, it has become a total of 15 bodies recovered.

“It is likely that two more bodies have been sighted but until final recovery is done before that can be confirmed.”

The agency lamented that some illegal boat operators still violate rules stipulated by the Inland Waterway by carrying passengers after the end of official hours – 7pm.

According to NEMA, regulatory bodies have tried to stamp out illegal operations of small boat operators who hardly use life jackets after official hours.

The NEMA spokesman, however, maintained that the illegal operators do not heed to efforts put in place.

Farinloye added, “It was also observed that wooding boat are not permitted to be used as passengers boat but its only at this odd hours the illegal operators’ always put the lives of unsuspecting passengers at risk.

“Efforts are on the motion to address the gaps with all stakeholders such as Nigerian Navy’s Special Boat Service , Association of Boat/Ferry Operators of Nigeria, LASWA, NIWA, NEMA and Marine Police to address the situation.”

