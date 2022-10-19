Lagos Assembly: Plot to unseat Speaker Mudashiru Obasa thickens

The hope of incumbent and two-time speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa to retain the speakership seat in 2023, is being threatened as lawmakers plot to replace him.

A number of aggrieved lawmakers, including members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), are plotting to unseat Obasa who has already withdrawn from the 2023 Senatorial Race, with the aim to remain as speaker.

According to reports, those also eyeing the position within the APC in Lagos State are already scheming ahead of May 2023 when Obasa would have completed his second term of 8 years in office as Speaker.

The call for his replacement is said to be a major issue among the APC as it will also shape the composition of principal offices of government for the second term of State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

It is noteworthy that some notable current members of the House who have failed to secure the nomination for re-election at the primaries, will not be returning to the chambers. Their failure to secure the nomination for re-election has paved way for the quest amongst interest groups in Lagos APC to have the post of the Speakership zoned out of Agege and Lagos West Senatorial District that produced the current Speaker.

While there appears to be disagreement regarding zoning out the Speakership position out of Lagos West Senatorial District out-rightly, investigation however revealed there is reasonable level of consensus that Agege should no longer produce the Speaker considering that the current occupier, Obasa must have held the post for two consecutive terms by May 2023 and he can’t continue to hold sway for another Four Years.

Details of Obasa’s major contenders are still sketchy at the time of filing this report but current members of the House of Assembly that are likely to be returning in 2023 are Mojeed Fatai Adebola from Ibeju Lekki Constituency 1, Tobun Abiodun from Epe Constituency 1 and Yishawu Gbolahan Rufai from Eti-Osa Constituency 2.

Yishawu is reportedly drumming support for Tayo Ayinde, the current Chief of Staff to Sanwo-Olu.

