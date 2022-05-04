Lagbaja and Rema to Link up for Joint Performance on AMVCA Stage

Lagbaja and Rema will be joining forces on stage for the Pepsi Nigeria Confam Gbedu experience.

The duo will be linking up on stage for a first of its kind collaborative performance at the 8th Africa Magic Viewer’s Choice Awards (AMVCA).

Leading soft drink brand, Pepsi Nigeria, announced this in a statement released in Lagos on Friday, revealing that the duo will be live at the award show scheduled for May 14, 2022.

General Manager, Marketing, Seven-Up Bottling Company, Segun Ogunleye, expressed his delight at Pepsi’s involvement in the AMVCA, which he said is an extension of the brand’s passion point, adding that Pepsi is passionate about promotion of Nigerian pop culture by creating memorable and unforgettable experiences.

“The AMVCA celebrates outstanding achievements in the continent’s film industry. On our part, we see the partnership with the AMVCA as an opportunity to celebrate our sterling performers in entertainment by providing our consumers and the watching public with an experience they can make a memory of.

“We are excited to announce that Afrobeat icon, Lagbaja, and Pepsi Ambassador, Rema, will headline the maiden edition of the Confam Gbedu musical concert. We believe this performance will further establish Pepsi’s position as the refreshment of choice using music as an avenue to connect with generations from the past, present and future. The performance will bring a fresh and unique dynamic to the AMVCAs,” Ogunleye said.

Lagbaja, a singer, songwriter, saxophone wizard, and performer, is famous for being masked on the stage. He was at the peak of his powers in the 90s through the early 2000s when he sold out concerts around the country. Even now, he continues to deliver vintage quality performances across the world.

Rema, unveiled as a Pepsi brand ambassador last September, is a singer and rapper who rose to stardom with the release of “Iron Man”, which even appeared on Barack Obama’s 2019 summer playlist. Rema is known for his unique brand of music known as Afrorave, a subgenre of Afrobeat with Arabian and Indian musical influences. He is one of the country’s most followed artistes, with his fans self-identifying as Ravers.

