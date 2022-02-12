Saturday, February 12, 2022
Lady reveals why she’d never forfeit school even if she’s offered $2 million (Video)

A young lady has revealed in an interview that she’d never forfeit school admission even if she’s offered the whooping sum of 2 million dollars.

The young lady had stated this When quizzed which she would prefer, an entrance to a higher education institution or $2 million.

The lady stated that going to school is far more important than the said sum.

According to her, going to school to acquire education equips one with the skills to be able to make that sum easily. But that when you miss the opportunity to go to school, you’ve missed it for life.

