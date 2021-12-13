Lady Gaga Says She Wrote an 80-page Biography of Patrizia Gucci to Prepare for #HouseOfGucci Role

Lady Gaga has shared how much she prepared for her award-winning role as Patrizia Gucci in the much-talked-about movie, House of Gucci.

Speaking in a recent interview, the actress-singer said she wrote an 80-page biography of the iconic figure just to prepare for the role.

This comes after Tom Ford, who Gucci’s creative director in the 90s criticised the movie. He wrote that “the film is…I’m still not quite sure what it is exactly, but somehow I felt as though I had lived through a hurricane when I left the theater. I often laughed out loud, but was I supposed to?”

He also criticizes the film for its lack of character development. “I was deeply sad for several days after watching House of Gucci, a reaction that I think only those of us who knew the players and the play will feel,” he explained of the saga that ended in Maurizio Gucci’s murder in 1995. “It was hard for me to see the humor and camp in something that was so bloody. In real life, none of it was camp. It was at times absurd, but ultimately it was tragic.”

Anyway, people are impressed with Gaga’s performance in the movie.

Watch her interview:

Lady Gaga reveals she wrote an 80-page biography of Patrizia Gucci to prepare for her award-winning role in #HouseOfGucci pic.twitter.com/4z0zoPHSu7 — Gaga Daily (@gagadaily) December 12, 2021

