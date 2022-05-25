Ladipoe Reacts to Headies’ Snub of His Song, ‘Feeling’ in Song of the Year Category

Despite scroring multiple nominations for the 2022 edition of the Headies Awards slayed for later in the year, Ladipoe isn’t all that happy.

The rapper and Mavin Records signee has reacted to his 2021 anthem, ‘Feeling’ being left out of the song of the year category.

Ladipoe took to Twitter to express this following the full nomination list announced on Tuesday, May 24.

“Feeling” not Song of the Year 🤔 — LADIPOE (@LadiPoe) May 24, 2022

The songs nominated in the category of “Song of Year” are; Celebrate Me by Patoranking, Doings by Flavour, Essence by Wizkid, High by Adekunle Gold, Monalisa by Lojay and Sarz and Peru by Fireboy DML.

