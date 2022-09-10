Saturday, September 10, 2022
Labour Party’s Peter Obi Pens Sweet Message to Wife on Birthday

Peter Obi has taken to social media to celebrate his lovely wife, Margaret on the occasion of her birthday.

The Labour Party’s presidential candidate, penned a sweet note via his Twitter page on Friday, where he described his wife as the “perfect mother” to their children. The former Anambra State Governor also expressed his appreciation for her unwavering support of his vision.

“To my dearest wife and perfect mother to our beloved children, words alone cannot express how far I have come by your support, love and affection. Each moment shared with you renews my strength, brightens my ideas and sharpens my vision,” the former governor tweeted.

