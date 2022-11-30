Labour Party women leader shot dead in Kaduna

The women leader of the Labour Party in the Kaura Local Government Area of Kaduna State, Mrs Victoria Chimtex, has been assassinated by unknown gunmen.

Mrs Chimtex was said to have been killed on Monday night by the gunmen who invaded her residence at about 8 pm and shot at her.

The victim’s husband was also said to have been shot and was rushed to the hospital.

Chairman of the Labour Party in Kaduna, Peter Hassan, said the victim was a very hard-working and very ‘Obidient’ women leader of the party in the Kaura Local Government Area.

Hassan disclosed that the gunmen shot the victim several times in her leg and spinal cord which led to her immediate death.

He also explained that the gunmen rejected the monetary offer made by the husband of the victim for them to spare her life.

