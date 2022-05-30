Monday, May 30, 2022
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Labour Party: Pat Utomi steps down for Peter Obi in presidential primary

A presidential aspirant and renowned economist, Professor Pat Utomi, has stepped down for his co-contender, Mr Peter Obi, for the ticket of the Labour Party ahead of the forthcoming general elections.

Utomi, a political economist and management expert announced that he was stepping down for the former Anambra State governor on Monday at the party’s presidential primary in Asaba, Delta State capital.

A total of 185 delegates had been accredited to vote in the exercise to elect one of four aspirants seeking to contest the forthcoming presidential election on the platform of the Labour Party.

More to follow…

