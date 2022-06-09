Labour Party: Ezenwafor emerges factional presidential flagbearer

The crisis rocking Labour party has deepened as a faction of the party led by Mr Calistus Okafor has held its National Convention to elect Ambassador Jude Ezenwafor as its presidential flagbearer.

“What we are doing here today is to elect a man who is worthy to give us that change we’ve been yearning for,” Okafor said.

In his acceptance speech, the presidential candidate of the Okafor-led faction pledged to rescue Nigeria.

“I have never been in a wrong place. Labour party is going for a rescue mission,” Ezenwafor said.

With the deadline set by the Independent National Electoral Commission for the election of presidential candidates looming, the Labour party appears divided on who will be the party’s flagbearer.

Mr Peter Obi is the candidate of the INEC-recognised Julius Abure-led faction.

