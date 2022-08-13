Labour Party clears air on appointing Okadigbo as spokesperson

The Labour Party (LP) on Saturday disclosed that it had not appointed

Mr Charles Okadigbo as its spokesperson, as announced by Professor Pat Utomi.

The party, in a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Abayomi Arabambi, in Abuja, said that the National Consultative Front (NCF) had no constitutional power to make appointments for LP.

Abayomi explained that only the party’s National Chairman, Julius Abure, could do that.

He said, “Our attention has been drawn to the news intercepted through multiple news media that one Mr Charles Okadigbo has been appointed as the Spokesman of the Labour Party by Prof. Pat Utomi.

“It is not undisputed that LP has not made such an appointment since Utomi, who is the leader of NCF, cannot usurp the function of the National Chairman.

“For the records, Utomi, who is the leader of the NCF, a strong affiliate of the LP, while in a zoom meeting introduced Charles Okadigbo as the Media Head of the “Big Tent”, an acronym for the NCF and No mention of LP was made on that platform.

“All appointments by the LP are made through the office of the national chairman and announcements made by the National Publicity Secretary under the directive of the national chairman.”

