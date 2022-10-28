La La Anthony Says She Won’t Get Married Ever Again: ‘It Didn’t Work for Me’

La La Anthony is done with marriage.

The actress shared this during her appearance on The Breakfast Club on Thursday, where she discussed her views on marriage, now that she and Carmelo Anthony are divorced.

“I’m never getting married again,” she said. “It’s one of those things in life that I feel like I could check it off. Like, ‘Okay, I did that.’ Maybe people want to say they’ve experienced that. I’ve experienced it and I know the good and the bad that happened to me so it’s not something I want to experience again. I can have an incredible relationship with somebody and not be married.”

She continued, “And I’m not knocking anybody who’s married, it didn’t work for me. I’m all for anyone it worked for. I feel like marriage at times becomes very much like [a] business thing. And what I found with marriage is easy to get into and harder to get out of when you’re dealing with lawyers and this and that, and it just gets really complicated. I don’t feel like I need that.”

