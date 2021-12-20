La Campagne Tropicana unveils first African beach polo event

African Themed resort, La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort in Ikegun Village, Ibeju Lekki, Lagos has launched a beach polo, the first ever in Africa.

Speaking on this new entrant to the growing list of Africa’s contextualised packages at the resort, the President of La Campagne, Otunba Wanle Akinboboye, said it is part of the resort’s commitment to expanding the tourism offerings of the continent.

‘‘This will create new experience and grow the economy as well as bring about development in different aspects especially in job creation, product and service lines, requiring the engagement of many people with the requisite skill and expertise to grow this new offer,” he said.

With the introduction of beach polo comes the setting up of a La Campagne Beach Polo Club, which he said would grow the new sportainment offering through membership recruitment.

Being a member of the club comes with different packages and benefits, some of which include access to the resort for daycation; 25 % and 20% discount on accommodation at La Campagne Tropicana Resort in Lagos, Ondo, Koton Karfe , Keffi , Grand Bassam, Cote D’ Ivoire and Ethiopia; 20% discount on food and beverages at the resort; priority check-in at all La Campagne Tropicana resorts and hotels and free VIP admission to all La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort shows.

Other benefits are: Weekly aerobics at the resort; Sunday family picnic; weekend fishing, kayaking, swimming and other games at the resort; stress management counseling; networking opportunity with other high net worth individuals; Cigar club; Champagne club; opportunity to spread payment over agreed period; and group tours all over Africa.

He further disclosed that the resort will intensify effort at popularising the sport throughout the country and the continent, with the introduction of a yearly beach polo event to be known as La Campagne Beach Polo Tournament, which will be opened not only to the beach polo club members but to all enthusiasts and lovers of the game.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...