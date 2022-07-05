Kyrgios charged, to appear before Aussie court

Wimbledon quarter-finalist Nick Kyrgios is set to appear in court in Australia next month in relation to an allegation of common assault.

Police said it comes after an incident in December last year which Kyrgios’ barrister says was “in the context of a domestic relationship”.

Kyrgios is now scheduled to appear at the Australia Capital Territory Magistrates’ Court on 2 August.

He will play Chile’s Cristian Garin in the Wimbledon last eight on Wednesday.

Kyrgios’ lawyer Jason Moffett, speaking to The Canberra Times in Australia, said: “The nature of the allegation is serious, and Mr Kyrgios takes the allegation very seriously.

“Given the matter is before the court, he doesn’t have a comment at this stage, but in the fullness of time we’ll issue a media release.”

Kyrgios was on site practising at SW19 on Tuesday but moved to a court out of the view of reporters and photographers and did not answer any questions.

In a statement, the Association of Tennis Professionals said: “The ATP is aware of the Australian case involving Nick Kyrgios but as legal proceedings are ongoing it would be inappropriate to comment further at this time.”

