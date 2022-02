Kylie Jenner has revealed the name of her second child with boyfriend, Travis Scott.

The business mogul and mum of two who welcomed her son with the rapper on February 2, 2022 shared his name on her social media.

Kylie simply wrote, “Wolf Webster Wolf Webster on her Instagram stories earlier on Friday night after announcing the birth of her son some five days ago.

