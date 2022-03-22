Kylie Jenner Reveals Her Son’s Name is No Longer Wolf as She Releases Video on Pregnancy Journey

Kylie Jenner has provided update about her son whom she welcomed with Travis Scott on February 2, 2022.

The business woman and mother of two revelaed that her son’s name is no longer Wolf via her Instagram stories.

“FYI Our sons (sic) name isn’t Wolf anymore. We just really didn’t feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere,” she said

Kylie also released an almost 10-minute long video to detail her pregnancy journey leasing up to the birth of her son.

She posted the clip, “For Our Son” on her YouTube page on Monday night and it has garnered over 9 million views in the hours since its release.

