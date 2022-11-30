Wednesday, November 30, 2022
HomeLifestyle
ADANNE
ADANNE

Latest Posts

Kylie Jenner Replies People Who Said She Tried to ‘Cover Up’ Balenciaga Controversy by Sharing Pics of Her Kids

Kylie Jenner has spoken up after people claimed she tried to cover up the Balenciage child bondage scandal by sharing photos of her kids.

The claims were made by TikTok users who accused her of trying to distract people from the recent Balenciaga scandal; the accusations included a theory, per Complex, which claimed that it was Kris Jenner who instructed her kids “to release the good photos after the Balenciaga scandal.”

Kylie didn’t like this.

“Uh, whyyyyy would I post my child to cover up for Balenciaga? This is why I don’t do this. Always something to say,” she said.

This comes after Kim Kardashian said she’s reevaluating her relationship with the designer after their scandal. You can read up her statement here.

ADANNE
ADANNE

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: