Kylie Jenner Opens up On Suffering Baby Blues After Welcoming Son

Kylie Jenner has opened up about experiencing “baby blues” after welcoming her second child back in February.

The Kylie Cosmetics boss shared this in the latest episode of “The Kardashians” on Hulu, while speaking to sister Kendall Jenner.

Kylie admitted she cried non-stop for three weeks after the birth of her son earlier in the year.

“It’s just the baby blues and then it kind of goes away. I had it with Stormi too. I cried for like three weeks,” she said. “Like every day, to the point where I would be laying in bed and my head would hurt so bad.” Kylie stressed that the entire experience had been “really hard for me” and after going on Google to learn more about her symptoms, she realized her condition is not related to postpartum depression.

“Baby blues,” according to Kylie, is when a woman develops mood swings during the first couple of weeks after giving birth. “After about six weeks, I started to feel better,” the mother of two noted. “But I definitely had a case of the blues.” Kylie added that she didn’t necessarily have “bad days” with her body but more so her mental health.

