Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s Daughter, Stormi Webster, Makes TikTok Debut

Stormi Webster posted her first TikTok and we absolutely love it.

The four years old daughter of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott has been appearing in her mother’s photos and videos, but this time she took control of the camera and created her very own TikTok content.

The video shows her playing with a face distortion filter, clearly amused by the effect, while her mother eats in the background.

Her mother shared the video with a caption that says, “Stormi’s first TikTok.”

You can check out the TikTok below.

