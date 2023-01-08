Search
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Have Split A Second Time

Celebrity

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have reportedly broken up again for the second time.

The on-again-off-again couple ho rekindled their romance back in 2020 after breaking up a first time were supposed to spend the holidays together.

25-year-old Kylie notably whisked herself to Aspen for the New Year to join her sister, Kendall Jenner, and a few close friends, such as Hailey Bieber and her husband Justin Bieber while Travis was notably absent.

According to insiders, the Kylie Cosmetics founder and the Texas-born rapper, 31, remain good friends and great co-parents.

They share two children; daughter, Stormi, 4, and nearly one-year-old son who was born last year in February 2022.

