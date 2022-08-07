Kylie Jenner and Stormi are in London to Support Travis Scott’s First Concert Since Astroworld Tragedy

Kylie Jenner and her daughter Stormi are currently in London, where they have gone to support Travis Scott ahead of his first ever concert since the Astroworld tragedy.

The rapper will perform two sold-out shows at the O2 Arena on Saturday and Sunday night.

A source told TMZ that Travis is “excited to deliver for his fans in London by being back, thriving on stage.”

This comes after Travis’ Saturday date sold out in less than two hours, prompting a Sunday concert.

In a statement, a Scott spokesperson said that the O2 shows are the “latest signs” that fans are awaiting his full-blown return to live performances.

“Travis’s packed weekend performances and [the] fact that his O2 show in London sold out within two hours are just the latest signs that fan demand is sky-high for the return of one of the world’s favorite artists,” the spokesperson said.

