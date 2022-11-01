Kwara Gov’s aide resigns after meeting with Saraki

The Senior Special Assistant on Rural Mobilisation to the Governor of Kwara State, Musbaudeen Esinrogunjo, has resigned his appointment.

His resignation comes two weeks after he received the opposition leader in the state and former Senate president, Dr Bukola Saraki, in his campaign office, which sparked jubilation in the PDP.

The move, however, saw the deputy governor, Mr Kayode Alabi, visiting him few hours after Saraki left, with APC supporters latching on it to show the opposition that he was still in the APC.

But in his letter of resignation Monday, Esinrogunjo stated that his decision was due to personal reasons and thanked Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for giving him the opportunity to serve, DailyTrust writes.

In a swift reaction, the governor, through a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye, on Monday, confirmed the development and replaced the embattled former aide.

The governor approved the appointment of Idowu Rasaq Imam as Senior Special Assistant on Rural Mobilisation.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...