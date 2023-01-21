Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Kwankwaso’s NNPP declares support for Atiku [Video]

Politics

The NNPP presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso may have found himself in troubling waters as his party structure, NNPP in Bauchi has joined PDP and declared support for Atiku Abubakar.

This was seen in a video shared on social media few hours ago where supporters of Kwankwaso openly removed his cap symbol while chanting the name of Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the people democratic party.

This is coming few days after Kwankwaso appeared at Chatham house to assure his members that he isn’t going to step down for anyone even though he once had the plan to work with the Labour party to actualize his dream to rule Nigeria.

“What I told them is what I will tell you. If anybody wants Kwankwaso to withdraw, just bring criteria and select the best. Anytime I have a better candidate, I am ready to talk to him,” he said.

Boasting over 30 years of experience in the civil service, the NNPP presidential candidate claimed that his party is the one growing in Nigeria, describing the LP’s media buzz as a bubble.

Latest

News

BREAKING: 2 APC members shot dead

0
Yet-to-be-identified gunmen have killed two persons believed to be...
Celebrity

Singer Joeboy Reveals How He Wrote His New Single, ‘Body & Soul

0
Joeboy is unashamed about professing his love from the mountain top to valleys low.
Celebrity

BBNaija’s Queen Mercy Atang Returns to Nigeria After Welcoming Baby

0
Queen Mercy Atang has welcomed her baby!
Celebrity

US Court Bars Korra Obidi and Ex-husband Justin Dean from Posting Images of Their Children on Social Media

0
A United States Court, situated in California, has placed a ban on Korra Obidi and her ex-husband, Justin Dean, from posting visuals of their children on social media

Newsletter

Don't miss

News

BREAKING: 2 APC members shot dead

0
Yet-to-be-identified gunmen have killed two persons believed to be...
Celebrity

Singer Joeboy Reveals How He Wrote His New Single, ‘Body & Soul

0
Joeboy is unashamed about professing his love from the mountain top to valleys low.
Celebrity

BBNaija’s Queen Mercy Atang Returns to Nigeria After Welcoming Baby

0
Queen Mercy Atang has welcomed her baby!
Celebrity

US Court Bars Korra Obidi and Ex-husband Justin Dean from Posting Images of Their Children on Social Media

0
A United States Court, situated in California, has placed a ban on Korra Obidi and her ex-husband, Justin Dean, from posting visuals of their children on social media
Celebrity

Sina Rambo’s Estranged Wife, Heidi Korth Slams Him Over $48,000 Debt

0
2023 has not brought an end to the unfolding drama between Sina Rambo and his estranged wife, Heidi Korth
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

BREAKING: 2 APC members shot dead

Emmanuel Offor -
Yet-to-be-identified gunmen have killed two persons believed to be members of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Ebonyi State. The incident reportedly occurred in Mkpuma...
Read more

Singer Joeboy Reveals How He Wrote His New Single, ‘Body & Soul

Tofunmi Oluwashina -
Joeboy is unashamed about professing his love from the mountain top to valleys low.
Read more

BBNaija’s Queen Mercy Atang Returns to Nigeria After Welcoming Baby

Tofunmi Oluwashina -
Queen Mercy Atang has welcomed her baby!
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

Olisa.tv - All rights reserved.

%d bloggers like this: