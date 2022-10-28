Kwankwaso will win in all Northern States – Buba Galadima

A chieftain of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, Buba Galadima, has predicted that Rabiu Kwankwaso will win all the states in the north in the 2023 general election.

Kwankwaso is the presidential flagbearer and founder of the NNPP.

Galadima made the prediction on Thursday in an interview on a Channels Television show on Thursday.

“PDP is not even on the ballot because its strength is in the south-east, which has been eroded by Peter Obi. The next strength of PDP is in the south-south. With Wike never supporting Atiku, the south-south is gone,” he said.

“The north-east is completely Kwankwaso because he will win Taraba, Adamawa, Gombe, and Bauchi, including the governorship.

“He will win the north-east, north-central, and will win the north-west. All combined, they have over 50-something million voters.

“Kwankwaso will poach the south-south, south-east, and part of the south-west.

“I assure you that all Nigerians who desire freedom, development, progress, health services, have no other person to vote for than Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...