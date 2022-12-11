Kwankwaso visits Ooni, inaugurates Osun office

The presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has visited the Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwusi to actualise his 2023 presidential ambition.

Kwankwaso, who is also former governor of Kano State, used the opportunity of his visit to inaugurate NNPP’s campaign offices in Osun and neighbouring Ekiti State.

Taking to his twitter handle on Saturday, the NNPC candidate commended his party members for the tremendous work they have done.

He also thanked the revered monarch, the Ife Council, and the good people of Ile Ife for their grand reception.

“I had the honour of commissioning some @OfficialNNPPng offices in the cities of Ile-Ife and Osogbo, Osun State. I commend our party men and women for the tremendous work they have shown, and I encourage them to do more,” he tweeted.

“I had the honour of commissioning some @OfficialNNPPng offices in the cities of Ile-Ife and Osogbo, Osun State.

“I paid a courtesy call on the Ooni of Ife, His Imperial Majesty Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II, at his Palace in Ile Ife, Osun State.

“We are most grateful to His Imperial Majesty, the Ife Council, and the good people of Ile Ife for their grand reception.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...