Kwankwaso to speak at Chatham House 2pm today

The presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso, is scheduled to make a live appearance at Chatham House in London today.

The international policy institute kicks off the event at 2 pm (WAT) where Kwankwaso will speak on the topic ‘Nigeria’s 2023 elections: Service delivery and policy alternatives’.

The NNPP candidate is expected to discuss his policy ideas for improving systems and services, with a particular focus on the country’s education sector and the wider priorities for ensuring secure and inclusive service delivery.

His scheduled appearance at the famous policy think tank comes days after the Labour Party candidate in the 2023 polls, Peter Obi, spoke at the institute.

Obi vowed to dismantle the structure of criminality that has held the country captive for so long.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...