Kwankwaso says open to state police if elected president

Presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, Rabiu Kwankwaso on Sunday attended a people’s townhall meeting in Abuja where he tackled questions on security, economy, education, health among other key topics.

The townhall meeting was part of a series organised by Channels Television with support from UK Aid, Hope Action Progress for Women and Youth in Politics, Situation Room, Yiaga Africa and the Partnership to Engage, Reform and Learn (PERL).

Speaking on security, Kwankwaso, advocated penalties for security breaches such as that which resulted in the July 5 attack on the Kuje correctional facility in Abuja.

He stated that nobody in Nigeria should be over and above the law.

“One of the issues that we’re having, in our opinion, today in Nigeria is that everything goes. Nobody is punished — 100 people killed, 50 people killed, one person killed. That’s the story,” he said.

“A place was broken; so many people escaped. It doesn’t matter, and so on and so forth. There must be the issue of penalties. There must be an issue of reward. If you do the right thing, you would give the necessary reward. If you’re wrong, you are wrong.

“These are some of the things that are already in our manifesto or blueprint. In the first place, it must be prevented. Even from the official versions we hear, there were so many missing links.

“We were told that many of them, according to the information, people were being seen around for a long time. And that is what even happened with Boko Haram.”

On state police, the NNPP candidate said he was open to the restrucuring of the nation’s security architecure.

“While we believe that we will listen to the people, we will do the right thing, at the same time, we will follow due process,” he said. “This is not something that the President will sit in his bedroom and announce the change of constitution to insert the issue that affects the relevant clauses in the constitution.

“We are ready to follow due process as long as Nigerians are interested in that. But on the other hand, we believe most of these things coming up are as a result of government failure. Once everything is going well, all these things will die down.”

