Kwankwaso betrayed our agreement – Shekarau blasts

The senator representing Kano central, Ibrahim Shekarau says Rabiu Kwankwaso, presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), betrayed an agreement they both had.

Shekarau had defected to the NNPP from the All Progressives Congress (APC) in May, moving with his followers in Kano.

His defection followed months after a leadership tussle with Abdullahi Ganduje, governor of Kano.

Shekarau while speaking at Kano Foundation Hall said the NNPP under Kwankwaso’s leadership is supposed to place his supporters in various positions, but that has not been done.

Shekarau said, “All the agreements we had with him were betrayed by Kwankwaso and his boys and they did not accommodate one single person from my camp.

“We reached an agreement to accommodate my supporters into various elective positions in the party, but until now, the committee set up could not accommodate one single person apart from the senatorial slot given to me.

“I will never be a party to injustice. My integrity is utmost and not any political position that will make me compromise it and that of my people. Nobody will use position or money against my integrity.

“I am a man of honour and integrity but his governorship candidate (Abba Kabir Yusuf) who was given the responsibility to look at areas to accommodate my people into various elective positions never for one single day do so or even call for meeting talk less of accepting my supporters to contest.

“Nobody will use money to change my conscience. I was a governor for eight years in Kano and people believed in my integrity.

“I am still living in a rented house in Abuja and never allocated a single plot of land to myself when I served as Governor in Kano and I challenged anyone who knows my plot of land to expose it.”

