Monday, February 21, 2022
HomeCelebrity
ADANNE

Latest Posts

KUSHMAN – NAWACHA POMBE ft. Vinie Chwani (Vocals).wav

KENNEDY OTIENO OMONDI, stage name : KUSHMAN aka PEDI WA MAGENGE is a kenyan artiste(rapper) hailing  from OTHARA, a slum at  KALOLENI in NAIROBI-KENYA.

Kushman Started music in 2011 while in form three at St. Paul’s lubinu boys high school, influenced by his passion and interest in music festivals.

Before venturing into music he was selling MTURA in the slum.

He is currently signed under KLASS MUSIC Under Vinie Chwani which spotted him after sending several clips of himself RAPPING and they were very impressed with his skills.

Kushman is currently working on his New Debut Album Pedi Wa Magenge ( Mambo Ya God) which features Klass Music Artists Vinie Chwani, Joe Eif , Cartel and other A listers like Japesa and Scar Mkadinali from Wakadinali.

Next Singles

1. MAJI Feat Japesa X Vinie Chwani X Scar Mkadinali
2. Mambo Ya God
3. Mambo Ya God Remix
ADANNE

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: