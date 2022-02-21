KUSHMAN – NAWACHA POMBE ft. Vinie Chwani (Vocals).wav

KENNEDY OTIENO OMONDI, stage name : KUSHMAN aka PEDI WA MAGENGE is a kenyan artiste(rapper) hailing from OTHARA, a slum at KALOLENI in NAIROBI-KENYA.

Kushman Started music in 2011 while in form three at St. Paul’s lubinu boys high school, influenced by his passion and interest in music festivals.

Before venturing into music he was selling MTURA in the slum.

He is currently signed under KLASS MUSIC Under Vinie Chwani which spotted him after sending several clips of himself RAPPING and they were very impressed with his skills.

Kushman is currently working on his New Debut Album Pedi Wa Magenge ( Mambo Ya God) which features Klass Music Artists Vinie Chwani, Joe Eif , Cartel and other A listers like Japesa and Scar Mkadinali from Wakadinali.

Next Singles

1. MAJI Feat Japesa X Vinie Chwani X Scar Mkadinali

2. Mambo Ya God

3. Mambo Ya God Remix

