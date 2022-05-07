Kunle Remi Speaks on Kissing and Sex Scenes in Movies

Kunle Remi is not humble when it comes to his craft especially those roles that allow him kiss some very beautiful women.

The Nollywood hunk who was a guest on the “African Time Podcast,” opined that he was living the life many men dream of.

Speaking on handling intimate scenes in movies, Kunle said,

“People often say to me, ‘You are enjoying o. See how you kissed Sharon, my crush’. First, I get paid to do that (to kiss people’s crushes). Second, the crush is beautiful. Third, there were like 30 people in the room (while shooting the scene).”

He also recalled an awkward kissing scene he was once involved in,

“I once shot a romantic scene with a sweet actress, and we already had good chemistry. But, after such a nice kiss, she received a phone call and said, ‘Hey baby, we are done’ (presumably to her boyfriend). I was not really expecting anything but (I felt) she should have given us a moment to appreciate the kiss. (To enact that scene), we mentally zoned out all the people that were in the room, and it was so nice.”

As regards acting a sex scene, Kunle Remi spoke on what he would consider before taking it on.

“I will do it as long as it is important to the story. I won’t just do anything sexual (for the sake of it). First, I have to ask, ‘Why do they need to have sex’? I then try to see if there is any way we can portray the scene without including sexual content? (However), I will do it if sex is important to the story.”

