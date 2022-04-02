Kunle Remi Signs Management Deal with The Temple Company

Kunle Remi and The Temple Company has entered into a mutually beneficial partnership together.

The actor has signed a management deal with the talent management company to be responsible for his career moving forward.

The Temple Company who has stars like Bisola Aiyeola, Mimi Onalaja and others under its management, announced its new signed Friday via its official instagram page.

“We’re thrilled to have such a versatile talent at the Temple, and we eagerly await this new amazing chapter,” the caption read.

