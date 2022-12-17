Kunle Remi Opens up About Battle With Depression

Kunle Remi has opened up about his battle with depression in the light of the passing of beloved DJ and dancer, DJ tWitch.

The Nollywood actor took to his Instagram page to reveal that he was tempted to commit suicide back in 2017 as a result of the mental stress he was going through.

The Anikulapo star shared this in a video posted on his Instagram page on Thursday, December 15.

Kunle Remi noted thag though he seemed to be doing well on the outside, he was constantly beating himself up about the things he was yet to achieve and the feeling of inadequacy. He urged men to take care of themselves and open up to trusted loved ones when overwhelmed.

