Kunle Remi Gifts Bestie Bimbo Ademoye Goat for Her Birthday

Kunle Remi pulled a big surprise on his colleague and best friend, Bimbo Ademoye on Saturday, February 4, 2023.

The actor presented his ‘Anikulapo’ co-star with a goat decked in a rainbow tuelle skirt with a happy birthday message written on it.

Kunle posted a video of the moment Bimbo received the mouthwatering gift at her home, complete with balloons.

Recall that last year, the actor had tried surprising his friend with a performance from a trumpeter but things had gone awry. However, he ensured that everything went according to plan this time around.

