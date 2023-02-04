Search
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Kunle Remi Gifts Bestie Bimbo Ademoye Goat for Her Birthday

Kunle Remi pulled a big surprise on his colleague and best friend, Bimbo Ademoye on Saturday, February 4, 2023.

The actor presented his ‘Anikulapo’ co-star with a goat decked in a rainbow tuelle skirt with a happy birthday message written on it.

Kunle posted a video of the moment Bimbo received the mouthwatering gift at her home, complete with balloons.

Recall that last year, the actor had tried surprising his friend with a performance from a trumpeter but things had gone awry. However, he ensured that everything went according to plan this time around.

News

News

Hausas won’t vote for you, join Obi – Adebanjo tells Tinubu

Emmanuel Offor -
Foremost leaders of pan Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere, Pa Ayo Adebanjo and Senator Femi Okunronmu on Saturday attended the Labour Party, LP, presidential campaign...
Just In: Okey Ahiwe wins Abia PDP Governorship primary

Emmanuel Offor -
The immediate past Chief of Staff to Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State, Chief Okey Ahiwe has won the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, governorship...
Premier League: United beat Palace, Wolves maul Liverpool

Emmanuel Offor -
Marcus Rashford continued his red-hot scoring streak as a Manchester United side reduced to 10 men survived late Crystal Palace pressure to secure a...
