Kunle Remi Devises New Method for Spraying Naira Notes

Amidst the current cash crunch situation happening in Nigeria at the moment, Kunle Remi has devised a new method of spraying the hard to come by Naira notes.

I’m a video he put up on his Instagram, the actor who was at a party, made sure that the recipient of his largesse, made eye contact with him before he proceeded to gift her cash.

Kunle Remi made sure he got the acknowledgement due him for such a generous act as spraying someone Naira notes.

He captioned the clip, “How I “spray” the new Naira notes. Keep your eyes on me. PS: No new Naira note was harmed in this video.”

