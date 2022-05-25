Kunle Afolayan’s KAP Film & Television Academy Holds Maiden Graduation

Kunle Afolayan training academy, KAP Film & Television Academy has held its maiden graduation ceremony.

The academy which launched a training workshop in collaboration with the University of Southern California (USC) back in January, has finally completed Thai module with successful students awarded certificates in their various fields.

KAP Film & Television Academy has partnered with Netflix and USC’s School of Cinematic Arts for a 10-week post production workshop.

The academy started off with Advanced Cinema Editing where 10 students were offered scholarship by Netflix.

Kunle Afolayan shared several photos from the graduation ceremony, calling it a great feat.

