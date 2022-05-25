Wednesday, May 25, 2022
HomeMovies
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Latest Posts

Kunle Afolayan’s KAP Film & Television Academy Holds Maiden Graduation

Kunle Afolayan training academy, KAP Film & Television Academy has held its maiden graduation ceremony.

The academy which launched a training workshop in collaboration with the University of Southern California (USC) back in January, has finally completed Thai module with successful students awarded certificates in their various fields.

KAP Film & Television Academy has partnered with Netflix and USC’s School of Cinematic Arts for a 10-week post production workshop.

The academy started off with Advanced Cinema Editing where 10 students were offered scholarship by Netflix.

Kunle Afolayan shared several photos from the graduation ceremony, calling it a great feat.

 

Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: