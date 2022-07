Kunle Afolayan and the entire cast and crew of his hit Netflix film, ‘Citation,’ just bagged a big win in London, UK.

The ace filmmaker and director share the news that the movie which starred Temi Otedola amin her Nollywood film and veteran actor, Jimmy Jean-Loius as lead won Best International Film at the National Film Awards in London.

Though Afolayan wasn’t present at the ceremony, Otedola and Jean-Loius were on hand to receive the award on behalf of the film.

