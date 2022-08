Kunle Afolayan is back with another one of his multi-slate projects for Netflix.

The filmmaker’s newest project, ‘Anikulapo’ which was shot at his KAP Film Village and Resort, is set for a worldwide release on the giant streaming app on September 30.

Afolayan who has been teasing fans for over a week with snippets of the film, made the announcement via his instagram page on Wednesday.

He noted that the film will drop on the same day as his birthday

