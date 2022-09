The premiere of Kunle Afolayan’s latest cinematic work, ‘Anikulapo’ held on Sunday, September 25 in Lagos.

The film which forms a part of the ace producer/director’s multi-slate collaboration with streaming giant, Netflix is set to be released on September 30 which also happens to be the filmmaker’s birthday.

The red carpet saw the cast of the film as well as celebrity guests dress up in keeping with the ethnic theme of the night, in various indigenous inspired attires. See some of the looks.

