Kunle Afolayan’s Anikulapo is Most Watched Film of 2022 on Netflix Naija

Kunle Afolayan had a good year in 2022 as his film, ‘Anikulapo’ emerged as the most watched movie on Netflix in Nigeria for the year 2022.

The streaming giant named the Nigerian epic fantasy film in the first place, beating out major worldwide releases like “RRR” and “Adam Project”.

Filmmaker, Kunle Afolayan took to his Instagram to celebrate the major feat by his film given that other films were released in March while the Nigerian film was released later in the year.

The Netflix original received excellent reviews upon its release, and within a few weeks it had amassed 8,730,000 global views, making it the most watched non-English movie ever.

Other Nollywood movies that made the cut include, Funke Akindele’s Omo Ghetto: The Saga, Dinner at My Place, Breaded Life, Glamour Girls, Chief Daddy 2, The Griot and many more.

Celebrity

Tolani Baj Says We Can’t Fault Men for Cheating

0
Tolani Baj is of the opinion that we can't really fault men for cheating on their partners.
Celebrity

BBNaija’s Beauty Tukura Celebrates Kehlani Following Her on Instagram

0
It seems Beauty Tukura had amassed something of a global appeal and following on social media.
Celebrity

Ini Edo Links up with ‘Elijah of Our Time’, Pastor Jerry Eze

0
Ini Edo had a photo op moment with popular Abuja-based Pastor, Jerry Eze.
Celebrity

Rapper Ikechukwu Onunaku Reveals Health Condition That Has Him Paralysed on Right Side

0
Ikechukwu Onunaku is currently suffering from a health condition that has left his right side completely paralysed.

