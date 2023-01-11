Kunle Afolayan’s Anikulapo is Most Watched Film of 2022 on Netflix Naija

Kunle Afolayan had a good year in 2022 as his film, ‘Anikulapo’ emerged as the most watched movie on Netflix in Nigeria for the year 2022.

The streaming giant named the Nigerian epic fantasy film in the first place, beating out major worldwide releases like “RRR” and “Adam Project”.

Filmmaker, Kunle Afolayan took to his Instagram to celebrate the major feat by his film given that other films were released in March while the Nigerian film was released later in the year.

The Netflix original received excellent reviews upon its release, and within a few weeks it had amassed 8,730,000 global views, making it the most watched non-English movie ever.

Other Nollywood movies that made the cut include, Funke Akindele’s Omo Ghetto: The Saga, Dinner at My Place, Breaded Life, Glamour Girls, Chief Daddy 2, The Griot and many more.

