Kunle Afolayan Throws Send Off Party for Hakeem Kae Kazim on Set of New Film

Kunle Afolayan threw a send off party for Hakeem Kae Kazim who just wrapped up his scenes in the set of his new movie.

The Nigerian-American actor whose name rings loud in Hollywood has been in Igbojaye Itesiwaju local government in Oyo state, Nigeria, for the past 3-4 weeks lending his expertise to Afolayan’s new project.

Kunle Afolayan posted a clip from the party on his Instagram page where Hakeem Kae Kazim addressed the cast and crew and commented on their professionalism on set throughout his time there.

He also mentioned that everyone should keep putting in their best on the project as it is a film that will be seen all over the world as he praised Afolayan for what he was trying to accomplish with African storytelling with this project.

We can’t wait to see the end result of this new project from Kunle Afolayan which boasts of a stellar cast, the likes of Hakeem Kae Kazim, Sola Sobowale, Kunle Remi, Bimbo Ademoye and many others.

Afolayan also promised that the movie is like one we have never seen before, likening it the thrill of the HBO hit series, Game of Thrones but in an African setting.

