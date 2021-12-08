Kunle Afolayan Takes Folks on Tour of His Ancestral Home

Kunle Afolayan offered a quick lesson in History and Geography to his followers as he took them on a tour of his ancestral home.

In a video posted on his Instagram page on Tuesday, December 7, the ace filmmaker visited his maternal grandmother’s home referred to as “Ile Baale” in Komu, Oke-Ogun, Itesiwaju Local Government in Oyo State.

Afolayan have his followers the view of his home showing off his grandmother’s room and the facilities available in the house. He shared that they would run cow dung on the walls of the house to preserve the red soil used in its construction.

Kunle Afolayan showed fans the kitchen, bathroom a d other conveniences and stated that these have remained the same for the most part.

He made sure to let folks see the view from the house and revealed that they would usually climb the hill when they were younger.

Check out the quick lesson in history and geography below.

