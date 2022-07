We cannot wait for Kunle Afolayan’s latest film project to hit the big screen in the coming days.

The ace filmmaker has however whet fans’ appetite by sharing a little teaser from behind the scenes of the highly anticipated ‘Anikulapo’

The movie which Afolayan has described as a fine twist on the HBO hit series, ‘Game of Thrones’ with a twinge of culture, stars heavyweight actors like Hakeem Kae Kazeem, Sola Shobowale, Kunle Remi, Bimbo Ademoye and a host of others.

